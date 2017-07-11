Pastor, wife welcome twin boys after losing two sons in 2015 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —A North Carolina pastor and his wife have a reason to celebrate just two years after a tragic car accident claimed the lives of their two sons.

Gentry Eddings, a pastor at Forest Hill Church in Ballantyne, and his wife, Hadley, welcomed twin boys to the world on Monday, WSOC reports.

The twins, named Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed, are happy and healthy. Their middle names are a tribute to the couple’s late sons who were killed in May 2015.

Hadley was pregnant with Reed and traveling with 2-year-old Dobbs when she was rear-ended by Matthew Deans, 28.

She underwent an emergency C-section, but Reed did not survive.

Deans pleaded guilty and apologized to the Eddings in an emotional court hearing in September 2015. He was sentenced to 27 to 32 months in prison.