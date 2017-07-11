Mom upset after daughter disqualified from softball playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A softball player was disqualified and banned from playing with her team in the playoffs.

"I eat, sleep and dream about softball," says 11-year-old Kindra Ferrell, who some consider a prodigy.

At age five, Kindra started with T-ball and progressed to softball where now she plays catcher, pitcher, and shortstop.

When school got out, Kindra began playing 12 and under (12U) softball through the Chesterfield Youth Softball Association and as her season wrapped up. "She was asked to play the 14 and under ball because they only had a limited number of girls," said her mom, Jessica Ferrell.

The first 14U game coincided with Kindra's last 12U game but after that, she played in the next 13 games. Matoaca even racked up a perfect season; 14-0.

But as the regular season ended and the playoffs were about to begin, a team that lost three times to Matoaca contested Kindra being on the team.

Kindra was 10 when the 14 U season began but turned 11 on June 12.

"[She] never lied about her age, turned in the birth certificate, Commissioner signed off on it, President reviewed it, we crossed our t's and dot out i's -- she was a legit ballplayer," Jessica Ferrell said.

Ferrell said the first decision was to have Matoaca forfeit all their games but the outcry from parents prompted another decision from the Association. Matoaca forfeited three games and both Kindra and the coach were forced to sit out the playoffs.

"Sad and disappointed," Kindra said. "It was really fun, but then when this happened, it wasn't like that fun, like it wasn't fun at all."

Jessica said she is trying to fight the decision but the eleven-year-old just can't figure out what the adults are trying to accomplish so late in the season for her.

"I would like to see coach be able to go back on the field and I would be able to go back on the field and just start playing".

CBS 6 reached out to the Matoaca Director by phone, who twice said he would call back to discuss the decision made, but we are still waiting on that call.