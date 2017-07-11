Hot! Hot! Hot!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heat will build this week to a level that we have yet to see so far this summer, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.

The hottest days will be on Wednesday and Thursday. Upper-level energy will increase on Friday, bringing a decent chance for thunderstorms to the area.

Strong to severe storms will be a good possibility.

Temperatures will go down over the weekend, but a few storms will still be possible each day.

Seasonal levels of heat and humidity are expected early next week.

Medium range models are hinting at a tropical system impacting the Gulf of Atlantic coast in about 10 days, but there is too much variability to speculate where it could go if it indeed develops. We’ll continue to monitor the progress in the Atlantic Basin and will have updates over the coming days.

Have a great Tuesday