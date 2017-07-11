Father of slain teen makes plea for justice: ‘Please turn yourself in’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond father is speaking out and calling for anyone with information about his daughter’s murder to come forward.

Jacquesha “Billie” Clanton and three others were shot in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road on the evening of June, 15.

The call for police first stemmed from a report of a fight at the location; then neighbors reported dozens of gunshots.

Clanton succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The three remaining victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The person who fired the fatal shot at Jacquesha Clanton during a gun battle triggered by what her dad says was a beef on social media, is still at large.

Monday night Kevin Clanton spoke to the youth who were on Old Brook Road June 15 and to his daughter's killer.

"A lot of y'all out there filming, but y'all aren't talking,” Clanton said.

After Clanton’s death, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham confirmed that the department has seen several Facebook Live videos the victim posted on Facebook the day she was killed.

In one of those videos, Jacquesha was in a car with friends and talked about wanting to know who wants to fight her.

“If you can stand there and film, you can talk about it. Please turn yourself in, for the sake of other lives. You are a threat to society. You don't need to be on the street no more. Please turn yourself in, whoever you are," said Clanton.

Clanton fought back tears Monday evening, saying his family wants closure.

Jacquesha was the third teen murdered within a 10 day span in the City of Richmond.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.