Experience island life at Water Country USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You don’t have to travel to the Caribbean to enjoy resort-style amenities. Jessica Noll floated down to Water Country USA recently and enjoyed a fun preview of all the park had to offer, including private cabanas. For the price of a single-day admissions ticket, guests can enjoy unlimited visits to the park through September 10th, with the purchase of a Water Country Fun Card. For more information you can visit http://www.watercountryusa.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WATER COUNTRY USA}