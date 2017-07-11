Driver indicted on felony homicide charges in death of teen killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County grand jury indicted a woman Monday in the death of a Highland Springs High school student, killed in an April a car crash.

Keia Mona Hewlett was indicted in connection with the death of 14-year-old Dajanae White.

Police say Hewlett was driving the car that drove off the Darbytown Road around 4:00 in the morning. Dajanae was one of five teens in the back seat of the car when it crashed. Dajanae, who was not wearing a seat-belt, was the only one who didn’t survive.

Hewlett is facing a list of charges including felony homicide, aggravated manslaughter and five counts of felony child abuse or neglect and driving while intoxicated.

The charges come less than two weeks after Dajanae’s mother asked for justice in her daughter’s death.

CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone explained why it took months to indict Hewlett in the teen’s death.

“Sometimes these things take a while because they have to be investigated. You have to look and see if there are any other substances in her system. So, they send that to the lab and have that tested," said Stone.

Stone also weighed in on the significance of the felony homicide charge.

“Felony homicide is a statue that’s not used that often. And it’s to cover those cases where there’s an accidental killing and it happens during the commission of another Felony offense," said Stone. “So, a Felony homicide in this circumstance is prosecuted just like a second degree murder charge. So, you can get up to 40 years in prison."

Hewlett is expected to turn herself into police Wednesday. Her attorney Craig Cooley declined to comment on the pending case.