Fire damages Henrico hotel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A fire alarm brought Henrico Fire crews to the Microtel by Wyndam on Audubon Drive near Richmond International Airport in Sandston Tuesday morning.

When they went into the hotel, firefighters found smoke and their investigation led them to one room where maintenance work was being done yesterday, according to Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman.

After they removed sections of ceiling and wall, fire crews found burning wall studs. Some of the fire extended into the room above.

No one was injured in the fire, though some hotel guests may have to move to new rooms.

The fire call was received at 6:42 a.m.