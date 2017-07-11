3 arrested in connection to Richmond shooting and robbery

RICHMOND, Va. – Three men have been arrested in connection to a June shooting and robbery inside a Westover Hills Boulevard apartment in South Richmond.

Officers responded to the apartment building at 633 Westover Hills Boulevard for the report shots fired at approximately 10:24 p.m. on June 20.

After the shooting, a male victim was transported to Chippenham Hospital in a private vehicle. He reported that he was robbed by three suspects while in his apartment.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Vashawn L. Gray, 31, of the 900 block of Rosemont Road was arrested Thursday, July 6, by officers after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.

The following day, Marcellus A. McQuinn, 43, of the 2100 block of Rhudy Street, and Jamel D. Scott, 28, of the 2100 block of Selden Street, were arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Gray was charged with felony elude and all three suspects were charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Investigators say other charges are pending in the case.

Anyone with further information about this shooting and robbery is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

