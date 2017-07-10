‘News anchor needs a hug:’ Rob Cardwell spreads positive energy to community

RICHMOND, Va. – CBS 6 loves to spread some positive energy into the community. Anchor Rob Cardwell thought the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives would be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“You know, it’s been a rough couple of months,” said Rob Cardwell. “We’ve had political turmoil, a lot of bad news to report… I’m ready run a hug. How about you? I came up with a pretty good idea. Let’s see if it works.”

Holding a sign that read “News anchor needs a hug,” Cardwell went to the Pedestrian Bridge over James River to spread some love.

Hugs weren’t the only thing that Cardwell was handing out. With the help of Union Bank and Trust, he also handed out $25 gift cards to everyone gave him a hug.

“Just pay it forward. Just pay it forward,” said Cardwell.