RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday on Richmond's south side.

A man was shot in the face on Oakland Avenue, near Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary School, at about 1:40 a.m.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

No information has been released about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story.