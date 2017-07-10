× Flights delayed at RIC, BWI, Dulles and Reagan due to incident at FAA facility

LEESBURG, Va. — Hundreds of flights have been delayed at BWI, Reagan National and Dulles after fumes from construction work prompted an evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg, Virginia.

Fire crews were called in around 6:40 p.m. on Monday after the fumes made it to the control room of the FAA facility in Leesburg, Virginia. The facility handles high altitude flights around the DMV.

The evacuation has also caused delays at Richmond International Airport (RIC), viewers tell CBS 6.

Inbound traffic is now affected by the ground stop. FAA says next update will be at 8pm EDT. pic.twitter.com/w8ppThwNyZ — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) July 10, 2017

The FAA released a statement which reads in part:

“The facility stopped accepting new flights and handed off airborne flights to other air traffic control facilities for safe handling. We are actively working to fully ventilate the facility. “

The FAA said the Leesburg facility is expected to reopen and resume its operations at 9:00 p.m. Est. To find out if your flight has been delayed check out Flightview.com.

Per @FAANews, the center is now expected to reopen at 1:00 AM UTC (9PM local). #LeesburgARTCCevac pic.twitter.com/qNnooBRHIX — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) July 10, 2017

The latest tweet from BWI is asking customers to rebook their flights.

Bad news, Folks…next update from the FAA is at 10pm local. Serious issues at the FAA DC Center. Rebook now! — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) July 10, 2017