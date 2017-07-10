Flights delayed at RIC, BWI, Dulles and Reagan due to incident at FAA facility
LEESBURG, Va. — Hundreds of flights have been delayed at BWI, Reagan National and Dulles after fumes from construction work prompted an evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg, Virginia.
Fire crews were called in around 6:40 p.m. on Monday after the fumes made it to the control room of the FAA facility in Leesburg, Virginia. The facility handles high altitude flights around the DMV.
The evacuation has also caused delays at Richmond International Airport (RIC), viewers tell CBS 6.
The FAA released a statement which reads in part:
“The facility stopped accepting new flights and handed off airborne flights to other air traffic control facilities for safe handling. We are actively working to fully ventilate the facility. “
The FAA said the Leesburg facility is expected to reopen and resume its operations at 9:00 p.m. Est. To find out if your flight has been delayed check out Flightview.com.
The latest tweet from BWI is asking customers to rebook their flights.