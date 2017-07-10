Henrico man killed driving across train tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Henrico man killed at a Richmond train crossing Sunday drove around the railroad crossing arms, according to Richmond Police.

Clayon G. Roper, Jr., 24, of Beth Road, was killed when a train struck his Ford Taurus on Broad Rock Boulevard, near Belt Boulevard, in South Richmond.

"As a train approached, the railroad’s warning system activated its flashing red lights and warning arm. The driver continued to cross the railroad tracks when the vehicle was struck on its left side by an oncoming, southbound Amtrak train," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Investigators with the Richmond Police Crash Team responded to the scene, where they interviewed witnesses and took measurements. The crash remains under investigation."

The crash happened at 6:43 p.m. Sunday.

Passengers remained on the train while crews worked the scene. The train eventually moved down the track just before 11 p.m. Another Amtrak train, which was stuck behind the impacted train, was spotted crossing at 11:10 p.m.

