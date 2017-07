× Two injured after car hits tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after their vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree Sunday morning.

The accident occurred on the 2600 block of Hicks Road. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital with injuries that are said to be serious but non-life threatening.

Police closed down Hicks Road but said that it would reopen around 12:30 p.m.