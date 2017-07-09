Stepson accused of killing stepdad posted selfie with corpse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOWIE, Md. -- Prince George's County Police say they have a man in custody for a homicide hours after he posted disturbing pictures on Twitter with his deceased stepfather.

The man's twitter feed included several pictures, then additional posts, one saying "THIS WHAT YALL WANTED."

At approximately 8:00 a.m., Bowie Police say they were called to the 15000 block of Dalby Court for a possible homicide.

A 60-year-old man was found dead inside the home and they put out a lookout for a family member who may be a possible suspect.

According to Prince George's County Police, an officer spotted the possible suspect's car near Hampton Mall and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit led back towards Bowie and after a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended and is now in Prince George's County Police custody.

The son of the victim identified him to WDCW as Ronald Pinkney Sr., but police have not released his identity.

Police confirm the man that they have in custody is the stepson of the victim and that the two had a longstanding domestic history including disputes both verbal and physical.

"He just wanted to get him some help," says Ronald Pinkney Jr., the victim's son. " It's sad on both ends, like I know my stepbrother's about to spend the rest of his life in jail."

Pinkney's family says he was a 'great man to everybody' and had friends almost anywhere they went.

"He was one of the funniest men I've ever met at the same time one of the greatest grandfathers, father, mentor," says Pinkney's grandson.

Prince George's County Police say charges are pending against the suspect.