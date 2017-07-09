Heat and humidity surge this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front moved through the area late Saturday, bringing less humid and slightly cooler conditions for Sunday.

Heat and humidity levels will climb this week. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far will occur Tuesday through Thursday. When combined with muggy conditions, it will feel even hotter.

Highs Monday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.



Highs Tuesday will jump into the mid and upper 90s across central Virginia. The heat index will surpass 100° in some locations.

It looks like Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs between about 95° and 100° away from the coast. The muggy air will make it feel a few degrees hotter.

A cold front will move through next Saturday and bring slight relief, taking temperatures back into the 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: