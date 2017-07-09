Please enable Javascript to watch this video

8th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

Sunday July 9, at 5 pm 61st Annual Festival of the Arts in Byrd Park at Dogwood Dell. FREE Event

The annual outdoor concert features some of the best National and local recording Gospel artists that include Wess Morgan, Earnest Pugh, Bryan Popin, Donte’ McCutchen & The Levitical Priests, The Virginia Aires, Lee Walker & Spirit, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Johnny Sanders, Joseph “JoJo” Clarke and The Music Ministry of the First Baptist Church of South Richmond and a Hip Hop Gospel Artists performing at 4:45 pm.

Get more details at http://thebellereport.com/ or call 804-646-DELL for a complete list of concert and events at Dogwood Dell.