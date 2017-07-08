× Tractor trailer overturns, closes ramp on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — State Police are investigating after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on the ramp for I-95 North to Interstate 85 shortly after 8 a.m. and discovered that a tractor trailer had overturned there.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Police are working to unload the miscellaneous goods the trailer was carrying so that it can be up-righted and removed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.