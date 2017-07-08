Suspect in Fairfax murder case found dead in Vietnam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The only person of interest in an April homicide at a Fairfax retirement community has been found dead in Vietnam.

The victim, Cong Huu Nguyen, 77, was killed on April 20 at his home at the Little River Glen Senior Retirement Community in Fairfax.

Police identified a person of interest in Nguyen’s murder, but with the help of Homeland Security, they discovered that the person of interest flew to Vietnam the day after the homicide and was later found dead.

Law enforcement is continuing work on this case so they can confirm the identity of the suspect and the cause and manner of the suspect’s death. They are also investigating the possibility that the motive involved financial gain.