Colonial Heights bank robber last seen driving away in maroon sedan

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed a bank in Colonial Heights Saturday morning.

Sgt. Renee Walters with Colonial Heights Police said a man walked into the Sun Trust Bank in the 300 block of Charles H. Dimmock Parkway at 10:30 a.m.

“The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash,” Walters said. “Upon receiving an undetermined amount of money, the suspect exited the bank and got into a maroon sedan, possibly a Ford Focus.”

Officials said the man was last seen heading towards Southpark Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored shoes and a yellow and gray baseball cap.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300 (option #7) or you the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!