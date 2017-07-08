Family of 3 rescued from James River

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A family of three stranded on the James River in Goochland County was rescued Saturday evening.

Officials with the Goochland Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the river near Cartersville after the family became stuck because of the tide.

The rescue was “swiftly” completed and the family was transported to the Cartersville Boat Landing, officials said.

No one was injured.

