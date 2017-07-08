× Crews battle kitchen fire at Tobacco Company restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are on scene after a fire broke out at the Tobacco Company restaurant Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the restaurant on the 1200 block of E. Cary Street for a report of a fire at 10:03 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the roof of the establishment. It was determined the fire had started in the kitchen area.

Everyone inside was safely evacuated from the building. No one was injured.

Crews are still actively battling the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.