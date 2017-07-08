Young wrestlers honor slain VSP special agent: ‘I found out at a tournament’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Members of the Blackhawk Gym come together for a fundraiser in honor of slain Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter.

The event to remember “Coach Mike” took place outside Peak Experience in Midlothian Saturday afternoon.

“The past four weeks have been very overwhelming,” Blackhawk Gym co-founder Richard Fitzsimmons said.

Walter was shot and killed in Richmond’s Mosby Court in May while working alongside RPD Officer Chris Duane.

When the two saw a car parked on the wrong side of the street, police said Walter approached the passengers’ side.

That is when police said Travis Ball shot him in the head.

Walter later died at the hospital.

“You never really realize what you had until it’s gone and Mike was one of those situations,” Fitzsimmons said.

Walter and Fitzsimmons founded Blackhawk Gym, which became a powerful force in Powhatan County.

Wrestler Sean Hall is still coming to grips with Walter’s death.

“I was wrestling at the beach when I found out at a tournament," wrestler Sean Hall said. "And when I got back, it just didn’t feel real to me. And then we went and saw his police car and... it just kind of felt real."

The 14-year-old said Walter instilled life lessons that are keeping him grounded.

“He was always like, 'You don’t need to have the best things, to be the best person,'" Hall remembered.

Fitzsimmons said Walter's mission was to "produce productive citizens in society."

"And that’s our goal to keep that mission moving forward,” Fitzsimmons explained.

Proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will benefit the Blackhawk Gym and the many programs it provides for the community.