Weekend Events: RVA Community Unity, Hanover Tomato Fest

RICHMOND, Va.–

31st Annual Hanover Tomato Festival

Saturday, July 8, 9 am – 4 pm at Pole Green Park, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville

Presented by the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Herald Progress, Mechanicsville Local and Hanover County Parks and Recreation. The Hanover Tomato Festival combines local flavor with family fun with an abundance of free festivities with family and pet friendly event, over 200 artisan and local business vendors, food vendors, musical entertainment and rides and games for children. This year Kick-off Event is Friday, July 7, from 6 pm – 8 pm, Friday’s event will feature pizza-themed contests compliments of Papa John’s pizza, Pepperoni Stacking, Dough Throwing and the popular pizza box folding contest a 4K Pizza Run and Relay, a DJ and vendors open for business. For a more detailed of events visit https://www.hanovertomatofestival.com/169/General-Information.

Jammin’ on the James Concert Series

Saturday, July 8th, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Wilton House, 215 S. Wilton Road.

The annual summer free concerts on the grounds of Wilton House Museum featuring the Band Another Level Bring a picnic dinner and your favorite lawn chair for family-friendly music on our scenic terrace overlooking the James River. Complimentary evening tours of Wilton as well as face-painting, games, and crafts for kids. Free admission. All concerts are rain or shine. Donations appreciated. Other concerts August 12 – The Adrian Duke Project. For concerts, tours and more information visit

http://www.wiltonhousemuseum.org/event/.

Soul on Sophia Funk Festival, 600 Sophia Street, Riverfront Park, Fredericksburg,

Saturday, gates open at 4 pm, concert starts at 5 pm.

The Soul On Sophia Music Festival proudly Presents “Funk Festival 2017” with three iconic funk bands featuring Rick James Stone City Band , Lakeside, and Slave. Food, and Contest for prizes and limited Platinum front row seating, for information call 804-590-6846. Platinum seats includes complimentary grill food, just added a diamond section which is $80 and includes reserved parking, 2 or 3rd row seat, chair and meet and greet. For details visit https://www.soulonsophia.com/.

The RVA Community Unity

July 9, 4 – 8 pm at The Round House in Byrd Park

A free event is an opportunity for the community to come together as one. Local businesses and organizations will offer free or discounted services to the community in the areas of health, wellness, education, voting etc. Free hamburgers and hotdogs and drinks will be served to the community. There will be music and games, a talk tent, Richmond Fire and Police offering information to citizens, and Nutsy from the Flying Squirrels will also be on hand. This year’s event will feature three hosts Larry Willis, Kelli Lemon and CJ Richardson. Music will be provided by DJ Drake and Jay Baxter will be singing. The organization is soliciting the community for food, hamburgers and hotdogs, port-o- johns and a tent sponsor or cash to purchase these things. In 2016 RVA Community Unity was planned in three days by a team of 25 people to create unity in our communities. To volunteer and or support RVA Community Unity visit https://www.rvacommunityunity.com/.

8th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

Sunday July 9, at 5 pm 61st Annual Festival of the Arts in Byrd Park at Dogwood Dell. FREE Event

The annual outdoor concert features some of the best National and local recording Gospel artists that include Wess Morgan, Earnest Pugh, Bryan Popin, Donte’ McCutchen & The Levitical Priests, The Virginia Aires, Lee Walker & Spirit, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Johnny Sanders, Joseph “JoJo” Clarke and The Music Ministry of the First Baptist Church of South Richmond and a Hip Hop Gospel Artists performing at 4:45 pm. Get more details at http://thebellereport.com/ or call 804-646-DELL for a complete list of concert and events at Dogwood Dell.