Shaynefully Delicious grilled peach tarts



RICHMOND, Va. – Our great friend of the show Shayne Rogers, AKA Chef Shon-YAY, stopped by the backyard weather garden to walk us through the steps on how to create a delicious grilled dessert. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

For each tart you will need:

1/3 sheet puff pastry

1 medium peach

1 T granulated sugar

1 T grated fresh ginger

1 t ground ginger

1 pinch salt

Peach preserves

Non-stick spray

Aluminum foil

Test your grill to insure that you can maintain a constant 350 degrees with only 2 of the burners firing if you have three or four burners. If you only have two, light one. We will be using indirect heat to bake the tart. Preheat the grill to 350 degrees. Prepare a double layer of the aluminum foil about three times larger than the piece of puff pastry and coat with cooking spray. Place the pastry on the foil and crimp the edges so the juice does not drip and cause a flare up. Dock the pastry with a fork so the pastry does not rise under the fruit. Slice the peach, but it is not necessary to peel it. Toss the peaches in a large bowl with sugar, ginger and salt. Warm the preserves in the microwave for 1 minute. Place the peaches on the pastry and brush the tops of the tart with the preserves. Place on the grill over an unlit burner and cook for about 15 minutes total, turning 180 degrees every 5 minutes to avoid hot spots until pastry is golden and puffed around the edges and peaches have relaxed.

