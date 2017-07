× Police investigate Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot Friday afternoon along the 1800 block of Joplin Avenue in South Richmond.

The man was conscious and breathing when officers and emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to Richmond Police.

The shooting was reported at about 1:08 p.m.

Police have not yet shared information about a suspect nor motive in the shooting.

