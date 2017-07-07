Man, 3 children found unresponsive in Henrico apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Firefighters found a man and three children unresponsive when they were called to an apartment fire early Friday morning.

The 25-year-old man and children, ages one, two, and seven, were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions have not yet been released.

#BREAKING Family of four found unresponsive in Henrico apt fire - ages 1, 2, 7, 25 - at @VCUHealth in ICU with serious injuries @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/G78naqqkoY — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) July 7, 2017

The fire was reported at 3 a.m. at the Highland Pointe apartments, along the 1000 block of Nine Mile Road, in eastern Henrico.

"A battalion chief arrived first and found no smoke or flames from the outside. However, when the first fire engine arrived moments later and entered the apartment, they were met with thick smoke throughout both floors, reducing their visibility to almost zero. The firefighters immediately began a search of the apartment to check for victims," Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman said. "During their search in limited-visibility conditions, personnel found a total of four victims on the second floor of the apartment."

Neighbors said the children's mother was at work at the time of the fire and that the children were with the mother's boyfriend.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. At this point, there was no reason to believe the fire was suspicious, investigators said.

"The fire appears have to have originated on the first floor, but allowed smoke to fill the entire apartment. Adjoining apartments had little-to-no damage," Goodman said. "Henrico Fire reminds viewers and readers about the importance of sleeping with your doors closed. A closed bedroom door will help protect you from smoke for several valuable minutes. Smoke will render a victim unconscious well before the fire reaches a bedroom, so no matter how old or young you are, always close your bedroom door when you go to bed."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.