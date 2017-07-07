× Man disappears on way to Hopewell bank

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are searching for a man who disappeared on his way to the bank.

David Custer, 29, was last seen by family on Friday, June 30, when he left his home on S. 18th Avenue in Hopewell.

He was headed to the bank, according to Hopewell Police.

“Mr. Custer recently moved from the City of Richmond and is unfamiliar with Hopewell,” a police spokesman said. “He has suffered from depression in the past; however, he was last observed in good spirits.”

While police do not suspect foul play, officers have asked for help finding David Custer.

Custer was described as a white man, 5’3″ tall, and 220 pounds. He has green/hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at 804-541-2222.