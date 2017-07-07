× Death investigation underway on College of William and Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found outside a building on the campus of the College of William and Mary.

In an alert to students, the university confirmed that shortly before 8 p.m. a male body was found by a passerby in an outside area at the Dillard Complex off of Ironbound Rd.

“There is no indication that the deceased is affiliated with the university but verification is still underway,” the alert read.

The first alert about the incident was tweeted at 8:38 p.m.

TribeAlert: Police responding to reported incident at Dillard Complex. No threat to the community. Avoid area. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2017

The college said there is no threat to the community and asked students to avoid the area.

William and Mary Police is handling the death investigation.

