Closing Martin’s grocery stores offering wine and beer 50% off

Posted 5:06 pm, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 05:12PM, July 7, 2017

Bottle of wine

RICHMOND, Va. – With only days remaining before closing for good, seven Richmond-area Martin’s grocery stores are clearing out their wine stock with a sale you can’t beat.

A Martin’s spokesperson confirmed that starting Friday, July 7, the seven grocery stores closing on Monday, July 10, will have wine at 50% off.

In addition, the stores will have beer starting at 50% off on Sunday.

Here is the list of Martin’s stores closing on July 10:

  • 6401 Centralia Road, Chesterfield
  • 5201 Chippenham Crossing Center, Richmond
  • 11361 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
  • 4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg
  • 9645 West Broad Street, Glen Allen
  • 3522 W. Cary Street, Richmond
  • 7035 Three Chopt Road, Richmond​

The seven Martin’s stores were not a part of the Publix deal that purchased 10 local Martin’s stores in 2016.