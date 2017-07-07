× Closing Martin’s grocery stores offering wine and beer 50% off

RICHMOND, Va. – With only days remaining before closing for good, seven Richmond-area Martin’s grocery stores are clearing out their wine stock with a sale you can’t beat.

A Martin’s spokesperson confirmed that starting Friday, July 7, the seven grocery stores closing on Monday, July 10, will have wine at 50% off.

In addition, the stores will have beer starting at 50% off on Sunday.

Here is the list of Martin’s stores closing on July 10:

6401 Centralia Road, Chesterfield

5201 Chippenham Crossing Center, Richmond

11361 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg

9645 West Broad Street, Glen Allen

3522 W. Cary Street, Richmond

7035 Three Chopt Road, Richmond​

The seven Martin’s stores were not a part of the Publix deal that purchased 10 local Martin’s stores in 2016.