Closing Martin’s grocery stores offering wine and beer 50% off
RICHMOND, Va. – With only days remaining before closing for good, seven Richmond-area Martin’s grocery stores are clearing out their wine stock with a sale you can’t beat.
A Martin’s spokesperson confirmed that starting Friday, July 7, the seven grocery stores closing on Monday, July 10, will have wine at 50% off.
In addition, the stores will have beer starting at 50% off on Sunday.
Here is the list of Martin’s stores closing on July 10:
- 6401 Centralia Road, Chesterfield
- 5201 Chippenham Crossing Center, Richmond
- 11361 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
- 4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg
- 9645 West Broad Street, Glen Allen
- 3522 W. Cary Street, Richmond
- 7035 Three Chopt Road, Richmond
The seven Martin’s stores were not a part of the Publix deal that purchased 10 local Martin’s stores in 2016.
