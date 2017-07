× Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing Goochland teen

GOOCHLAND, Va. – A 17-year-old girl is missing and considered endangered, according to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.

Victoria “Tori” Venable was last seen in the Zion Crossroads area at 12:30 p.m. on July 6.

The teen is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.