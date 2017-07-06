Man with snake tattoo wanted for Northside attempted murder

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for an attempted murder on Richmond’s Northside.

Detectives said 22-year-old Keon K. Martin walked up to a home in the 4000 block of North Avenue on April 24 around 10:33 a.m. Police said he then fired a shot into the residence.

“A bystander then approached Martin and grabbed the suspect’s firearm in an attempt to point it in a safe direction,” RPD Spokesperson Koury Wilson said. “As this was happening, another shot was fired and the suspect fled the scene.”

Martin is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He has short black hair and a tattoo of a snake on his lower forearm.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call Major Crimes Det. Sgt. C. Picard at 804-646-4060 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.