Hanover Tomato Fest & Jammin’ on the James

RICHMOND, Va. —

Hanover Tomato Festival

Saturday, July 8, 9 am – 4 pm at Pole Green Park, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville

Presented by the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Herald Progress, Mechanicsville Local and Hanover County Parks and Recreation. The Hanover Tomato Festival combines local flavor with family fun with an abundance of free festivities with family and pet friendly event, over 200 artisan and local business vendors, food vendors, musical entertainment and rides and games for children. This year Kick-off Event is Friday, July 7, from 6 pm – 8 pm, Friday’s event will feature pizza-themed contests compliments of Papa John’s pizza, Pepperoni Stacking, Dough Throwing and the popular pizza box folding contest a 4K Pizza Run and Relay, a DJ and vendors open for business. For a more detailed of events visit https://www.hanovertomatofestival.com/169/General-Information.

Jammin’ on the James Concert Series

Saturday, July 8th, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Wilton House, 215 S. Wilton Road. The annual summer free concerts on the grounds of Wilton House Museum featuring the Band Another Level Bring a picnic dinner and your favorite lawn chair for family-friendly music on our scenic terrace overlooking the James River. Complimentary evening tours of Wilton as well as face-painting, games, and crafts for kids. Free admission. All concerts are rain or shine. Donations appreciated. Other concerts August 12 – The Adrian Duke Project. For concerts, tours and more information visit

http://www.wiltonhousemuseum.org/event/.

8th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

Sunday July 9, at 5 pm 61st Annual Festival of the Arts in Byrd Park at Dogwood Dell. Admission is absolutely FREE!

The annual outdoor concert features some of the best National and local recording Gospel artists that include Wess Morgan, Earnest Pugh, Bryan Popin, Donte’ McCutchen & The Levitical Priests, The Virginia Aires, Lee Walker & Spirit, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Johnny Sanders, Joseph “JoJo” Clarke and The Music Ministry of the First Baptist Church of South Richmond and a Hip Hop Gospel Artists performing at 4:45 pm. Get more details at http://thebellereport.com/ or call 804-646-DELL for a complete list of concert and events at Dogwood Dell.