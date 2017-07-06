CSX to repair overhead walkway after falling debris nearly struck woman

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Days after falling wooden beams fell off a pedestrian walkway on the Boulevard train trestle, CSX crews are slated to make repairs.

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil captured video of incident Tuesday evening while a tow truck driver was attempting to hook her truck up to a Corvette stuck in the flooding.

A train was passing on the bridge above The Boulevard, which is well-known to locals who have seen that section of the road flood for decades.

“The next thing I know, debris just started falling everywhere,” said Christy Archileti, owner of Palmer’s Towing.

Officials said a portion of a catwalk, which runs beside the trestle, collapsed. That sent nail-laden boards crashing down.

“I didn’t know if the train was coming down or the trestle was coming apart, I was just trying to get out of the way,” she said.

While most of the debris landed on the Corvette’s hood and windshield, some of it did strike Archileti’s left arm.

CSX Transportation confirmed that the wooden beams with nails in them came from a wooden walkway adjacent to the tracks.

The walkway has been closed since the incident while CSX scheduled a time for crews to safely remove the rest of the walkway.

CSX crews will work on repairs for the walkway starting on Friday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Single lane closures will be utilized during the day until the work is completed. At least one lane will be open in both directions during work hours, Colonial Heights Police wrote on Facebook.

VDOT estimates 21,000 cars pass along that stretch of the road every day.