Building a Better RPS looking for volunteers to help clean up schools

RICHMOND, Va. – School may be out for summer, but one group in Richmond is still working hard.

Building a Better RPS is looking for volunteers to come help clean up Armstrong High School in Wednesday, July 12 from 9 am-12 p.m.

This is part of an ongoing effort to clean up the schools in Richmond, such as doing some outdoor work, weeding and mulching.

The group also plans to volunteer at Community High School and Ginter Park Elementary later this summer.

Elsa Woodaman, a board member for Building a Better RPS said this is all about getting the community together, and getting people to want to go above and beyond.

“One of our goals is for them to start at the school with this beautiful mulched area,” said Woodaman. “No garbage, no weeds, beautiful new plantings and that’s our goal, get them revved up for high school, elementary and middle school.”

