Attorney ‘very hopeful’ Gov. McAuliffe will spare William Morva’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hours before William Morva is scheduled to be executed for the murder of a Montgomery County deputy and hospital security guard, his attorney was "very hopeful" Governor Terry McAuliffe would grant her client clemency.

"It has been a long process," said Dawn Davison, Morva's court-appointed attorney. "The family members and friends of William Morva truly regret this happened."

Eric Sutphin, a veteran Montgomery County deputy, was shot in the back of the head during a massive manhunt for Morva in 2006. Hospital security guard, Derrick Macfarland was also murdered prior to the manhunt.

In August of 2006, Morva was an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting charges on charges of burglary and attempted robbery.

Davison said mental health experts that evaluated Morva and testified during his trial were not made aware of his mental state in the years before the crimes.

"The trial was fundamentally unfair because the jurors were not told about the severe mental illness at that William has in the role and played in the crimes," Davison said. "In 2014, he was evaluated by a court appointed psychiatrist and she was the one who diagnosed him with the delusion disorder, which is a psychotic disorder."

Davison told WTVR CBS 6 in a Skype interview from her Charlottesville office that she hasn't seen her client in more than four years.

"William doesn't accept visits from his counsel," she explained. "He thinks we are part of a bigger conspiracy to kill him. William has also been declining visits from his family for many years and I know that's weighed heavily on [his mother, Elizabeth.]"

His attorneys have asked Gov. McAuliffe to commute the sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, the United Nations also called for the execution to be halted. Cpl. Sutphin's daughter also asked McAuliffe to spare Morva's life.

Twenty-four Virginia legislators also petitioned the governor to grant clemency.

Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote McAuliffe a letter urging him not to grant clemency.

"Mr. Morva’s counsel now asserts that his trial was unfair because the jury had insufficient information about his mental health at the time he committed the crimes. This is highly inaccurate. Prior to trial, Mr. Morva was evaluated by a number of experienced and eminent mental health experts...To assert some 10 years later that all three of the original experts were wrong is absurd."

Pettitt further explained to WTVR CBS 6 a second separate issue is whether Morva is now mentally ill and whether a mentally ill person should be executed, which she did not address in the letter.

McAuliffe is Morva's last hope after the Supreme Court decided not to intervene earlier this year.

Morva is scheduled to die by lethal injectio at 9 p.m. Thursday at Greensville Correctional Facility in Jarratt.

As of noon Thursday, Gov. McAuliffe had not made a decision regarding Morva's execution.