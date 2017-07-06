Neighbors credited for Chesterfield gun thefts arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said quick-thinking neighbors helped crack three separate incidents Sunday at a gun shop in southern Chesterfield County.

Less than four days later, an adult male and a juvenile are behind bars.

"I was really surprised cause I thought he was a little older than that," said Billy Adams, the owner of Adams' Muzzleloader Gun Shop.

The first incident happened Sunday morning when a burglary at Adams' shop netted thieves two handguns.

Sunday afternoon, Then two people walked into the gun shop Saturday afternoon and bought a box of ammo. During the transaction, Adams said one of them snatched a handgun.

When confronted, Adams said that one of them pulled up his shirt, pulled out a loaded semi-automatic, dropped the magazine out and then re-inserted it.

Then late Sunday evening, a neighbor spotted two persons around the shop and a third walking towards the side door of the house.

That neighbor shouted that he was calling police.

Adams said he knew neighbors had helped out, but police said what they did really helped with this case.

One neighbor was driving down the street when she spotted a suspicious car, so she snapped a couple of pictures.

Another neighbor spotted two males running down the street towards a stopped car. He also snapped a couple of pics.

"It's probably one of the most important things," Lt. Jason Stocks with Chesterfield County Police said. "Ultimately, we can't be successful unless we have community members that get involved and that's what lead to a quick resolution in this instance."

The juvenile was picked up Monday and Petersburg Police picked up the other suspect -- along with two guns -- Thursday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine if those guns were pilfered from Adams' shop.

Chesterfield County Police ask anyone with information about these crimes to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.