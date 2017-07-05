× Thousands of Richmond area residents without power after storms

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of homes and businesses in Central Virginia are without power after a batch of strong storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Dominion Virginia Power reports more than 5,400 Richmond area residents are without power. A majority of the outages are located in the city of Richmond with 4,600 outages.

Chesterfield County has 644 outages.

For more information and updates on Dominion outages and restoration times click here.

Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can’t tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report downed wire. False reporting delays restoration and can put people in harm’s way, so please only report downed wire if you see it.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.