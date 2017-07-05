× Sketch released of suspect in attempted rape of West End woman at park

HENRICO, Va. – Henrico Police released a sketch of a man they said is a suspect in a physical attack against a woman who was running in a West End park.

The incident occurred on June 24 just before 11 a.m., when a woman running on the trail near Alvarado Road was approached by a black male armed with a handgun. She told police the man said he intended to sexually assault her.

The two got into a scuffle and the woman managed to knock the gun away from the man. As the altercation continued, the suspect eventually got a hold of the gun and struck her with it, causing the two to separate.

The woman was then able to run away and tell another patron that she had been assaulted, and they called police.

She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for lacerations, bruises and a cut to the head that she sustained in the attack.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5ˊ7ˮ-5ˊ9ˮ, and 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a gray or bluish Captain America t-shirt, dark shorts, pink slippers and white socks.

The day of the attack, police established a perimeter around the park and used K-9s to search for the suspect, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of this person is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.