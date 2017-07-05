2 men shot in Richmond neighborhood
2 men shot in Richmond neighborhood; search for gunman continues

Posted 5:19 am, July 5, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:27AM, July 5, 2017

RICHMOND, Va - Richmond Police responded to two shootings in Creighton Court Wednesday morning.

When police arrived shortly after 3 a.m. they found one man shot on Creighton Road.

About 30 minutes later, officers were directed to another victim who, police said, ran across a field with gunshot injuries and collapsed.

Police said they believed the shooting victims were connected, however the relationship was unknown at this time.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect or suspects in the shootings.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.