× CLIF bar recalls some products over undeclared allergens

Clif Bar & Company initiated a voluntary recall of CLIF BUILDER’S Protein Chocolate Mint, CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint due to undeclared nuts.

The products may contain peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

The company said these products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from allergies to peanuts and these specific tree nuts.

The following products are included in this recall:

• CLIF BUILDER’S Protein Chocolate Mint, 2.4 oz., UPC 72225260144 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

• CLIF BUILDER’S Protein Chocolate Mint, 12 ct., UPC 72225260044 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

• CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip, 5 pk., UPC 72225219110 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

• CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, 5 pk., UPC 72225221911 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

No illnesses have been reported, to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts or the specific tree nuts noted above may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic.

Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their receipt to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Clif Bar at 866-526-1970.