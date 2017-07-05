2 guys in a romper & having fun with “Dad Sews”



RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia-based Entrepreneur Christian Lee’s first appearance this Spring was very popular, he made a return visit to our LIVE show to see if Greg and Bill remembered tips from his “Sewing 101” tutorial. Today, this funny “Dad Sews” showed Greg and Bill how to finish stitching up his version of the male romper… one of this year’s hottest new fashion trends… He calls it “RompDad.” Greg and Bill tried some on. Watch the clip again to see who wore it best. For more information you can visit www.dadsews.com

