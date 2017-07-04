Track July 4 storms in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Track storms through Richmond, Virginia by clicking here.

We'll have another hot and humid day with the possibility of a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday. I would throw a few umbrellas in the car just in case we see a shower around fireworks time.

Rain chances will be in the forecast for the rest of the week, and will likely be highest on Wednesday- Friday. Once again, any thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain. Another front moving through the region on Saturday should be somewhat drier air for Sunday and early next week.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure about 650 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is rather disorganized. However, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development later this week as it moves to the west over the open Atlantic.

An area of low pressure about 700 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is a bit more organized tonight. It’s like that this becomes a tropical depression over the next few days as it tracks west-northwest over the open Atlantic. By the way, the next named storm will be Don.