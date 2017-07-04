Suspects wanted after fire burns down barn in Chesterfield: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Fire officials are looking for multiple suspects wanted for starting a fire that burned down a three-story barn in Chesterfield County Tuesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources say they believe the suspects set off fireworks that caused the barn to burn down.

At this point, investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

Officials said at 5:20 p.m. they were called to the 7600 block of Applewhite Lane in South Chesterfield. Upon arrival, crews discovered the barn and a nearby car on fire.

Crime Insider sources say they believe the car belongs to one of the suspects. Those sources say the suspects were seen running from the scene. There were no descriptions available at this time.

There were no injuries during the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for the suspects.

