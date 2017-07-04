× Arrests made in stabbing outside Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was stabbed early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Chesterfield shopping center, according to Chesterfield Police. When officers arrived to the 13000 block of Hull Street Road, at about 2:06 a.m., they found a stabbing victim with serious injuries.

That victim was taken to the hospital.

Police later arrested two people in connection to the stabbing.

The names of those who were arrested would officially be released Wednesday, police said.

Managers at the South Beach House restaurant, located at 13923 Hull Street Road, told employees there was an incident outside the establishment, however employees who spoke with CBS 6 were given no further details.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.