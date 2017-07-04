Patriotic fans arrive 14 hours before Dogwood Dell fireworks show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first Fourth of July fireworks won't be fired off until dusk Tuesday, but some patriotic fans began claiming their spots at Dogwood Dell in Richmond right around sunrise.

"We get here early so we can get a good spot. It's the best show in Richmond," Rob Ault said while he set up sheets and tarps in the amphitheater.

"You have to - if you want good seats," early arriver Michael Salley added. "There's no better way to do it."

Some 25,000 people are expected to fill Byrd Park for the Dogwood Dell fireworks show.

While there is rain in the forecast, organizers said the show will go on -- unless there is lightning.

"We're not made of sugar, so we won't melt. We just get wet," fireworks fan Virginia Goin said.

The Dogwood Dell show begins at 6:15 p.m. with a performance from City Dance Theatre and music from the Carillon Bells and Richmond Concert Band.

Organizers called the 1812 Overture performance a one-of-a-kind Richmond experience.

"So far as we know, we're the only place in the country that does the 1812 Overture as it was intended -- with full concert band, the bells and the canon. We bring all of that together and that kind of conjoins with the fireworks," Katie Brand said.

You won’t be able to park at Byrd Park, but you can get a free shuttle from City Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

There will be several street closings and traffic pattern changes:

Douglasdale Road will be closed to vehicle traffic from McCloy Street to Blanton Avenue from 4 to 11 p.m. This street will only be used by the shuttle buses during this time.

The Boulevard will be closed to southbound traffic at Cary Street at 7:30 p.m. The detour will travel east on Cary Street.

Westover Hills Boulevard will be closed to northbound traffic at the Boulevard Bridge at 7:30 p.m. The detour is west on Forest Hill to the Powhite Parkway or east on Forest Hill to Semmes Avenue.

Please be reminded that if a cross-street intersects with any of the closed streets, that intersection will be closed as well.

After the fireworks at Dogwood Dell, all northbound traffic traveling toward The Boulevard will be detoured eastbound to I-195.

There is a 75-cent toll. All traffic from Garrett Street and Blanton Avenue will be directed south over the Boulevard Bridge utilizing both lanes.