Gunfire erupts at July 4 party, two people shot

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were hurt when gunshots were fired at a July 4 party in Dinwiddie.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a disturbance at a home on Hamilton Arms Road in DeWitt at about 12:21 a.m. on July 4.

“Upon arrival deputies found that a large private party was in progress and it was reported that a number of gunshots had been fired,” Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Major William Knott said. “Two individuals reported being struck by gunfire. These individuals were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg with non-life threatening injuries.”

Deputies also found one vehicle that was damaged with gunshots.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Witnesses can email news tips or photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.