Things get *Spicy in the Virginia This Morning kitchen



RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite “Big Herm”Baskerville is always creating delicious and easy to make recipes. He adds some spice to this cashew shrimp creation. Don’t miss Big Herm’s LIVE appearance on our show Thursday July 6th. Go and visit Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

Spicy Cashew Shrimp

INGREDIENTS

For the Shrimp:

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup milk

1 egg

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 cup all-purpose flour

2½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon chili powder

For the Sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce

1 teaspoon sriracha chili garlic sauce

1 teaspoon creamy cashew butter.

For the Garnish:

1 bunch of green onions (chopped)

1/4 cup cashew (crushed)



In a bowl combine the milk and egg. Add the shrimp and turn to coat well.



In a separate large bowl, combine the panko, flour, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, dried basil, and chili powder. Whisk together



Place the shrimp into the bowl of breading and toss to coat evenly. Then remove the shrimp from the breading mixture and dip them in the egg mixture again. Add them back to the breading bowl once more and toss again to coat.



Refrigerate the shrimp on a lined baking sheet for 30 mins to help the breading stick.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer. Once hot add a few shrimp at a time. Fry them until they become a nice, golden brown color, about 3 minutes.

Remove the fried shrimp and set them on a paper-towel lined plate to drain. Repeat until all of the shrimp are fried.



In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and sriracha and a teaspoon of creamy cashew butter.



Pour the sauce over the shrimp or serve it on the side.



Garnish with thinly sliced green onions and crushed cashews.

