These drinks will have you *Howling For More

RICHMOND, Va. – Many people will celebrate this Fourth of July holiday with some cocktails. Local bar manager Demi Ripley from Wong Gonzalez in Richmond created a few variations you can sip and savor, including a She Wolf and classic Margarita. For more information you can visit http://www.wonggonzalez.com/



Margarita

2oz Patron Silver

1oz Fresh Lime Juice

.75oz Triple Sec

.25oz Agave Nectar

Add ingredients to shaker, shake, strain into fresh glass over ice or straight up, garnish with a lime wheel.



She Wolf

2oz Patron Roca Silver

1oz Ruby Red Grapefruit

.75oz Cinnamon Syrup*

.5oz Lime Juice

.25oz Grenadine*

Add ingredients to shaker, shake, strain over fresh ice, garnish with fresh berries.



*Cinnamon Syrup-Combine 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water and 4 broken cinnamon sticks in a medium sauce pan over high heat, bring to a boil and simmer for 6-8 minutes. Strain out solids, syrup should keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.



*Grenadine-Combine 1cup water, 1cup pomegranate juice(preferably POM Wonderful) in a medium sauce pan over med-high heat until sugar fully dissolves. Allow to cool and add 1tsp. of orange flower water. Syrup should keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.