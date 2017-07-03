× Woman thrown from crashed car dies on Route 460

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Tammy Luck, a 49-year-old Petersburg woman, was killed Sunday afternoon when her car crashed on Route 460, near Wells Road, in Dinwiddie County.

“A Pontiac Torrent was eastbound on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle over corrected, ran off the left side of the highway, struck the embankment, and overturned at least two times before coming to rest on its wheels in the median,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “[Luck] was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.”

Police said it did not appear alcohol played a role in the 4 p.m. crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

