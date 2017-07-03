Officer hurt, suspect killed in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – A police officer was hurt and a suspect killed in a police shooting Sunday night in the Ocean View section of Norfolk.

The officer's Kevlar vest protected him when he was shot in the chest, police said.

Police were called 14th Bay Street at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

"When officers arrived on scene, they were advised a man armed with a firearm entered a nearby residence," a Norfolk Police spokesperson said. "As police attempted to make contact with the suspect, the armed man shot an officer standing outside the home. Officers engaged the suspect and returned fire, striking him. Although officers attempted to administer first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene."

Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting.

The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital.

While it is Norfolk Police policy for officers to have body cameras, it was unclear if the camera was activated, a police spokesperson said.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased.